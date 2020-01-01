Declare state of emergency on security, economy- ACF tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…says it’s only when people are alive that there’s governance

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Northern youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the north and the nation’s economy.

The National President of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, made the call while reacting to the New Year speech by Buhari.

Shettima said that despite concerted efforts by the military to end the ravaging insurgency in the north, the security situation in the region was far from desirable and needed more strategic approach to contain the challenge.

According to him, the federal government needed to overhaul the security architecture and rejig it to be able to deal appropriately with the security threats in the north and other parts of the country.

Shettima reasoned: “It is only when people are alive and happy that there can be governance. What we have today in Nigeria in terms of security is really worrisome.

“That is why we are asking for the total overhaul of the entire security apparatuses in the land with a view to bringing in other people with new vision, zeal and commitment to deal with the security challenges in the country,” he said.

The ACF leader also suggested the adoption of new economic strategies and measures to bail the nation out of its current state in order to bring in new investments, revive the industrial sector and create jobs for teeming Nigerians

