D.E.M signs Verchi, F2 under new label

By Ayo Onikoyi

With the arrival of Dream Empire Music, a music outfit dedicated in promoting talented artistes, there is no doubt that the Nigeria music scene will soon be bombarded with raw talents.

Already, the music outfit has signed two young talents, namely, name Ifeanyichukwu Chigbo Kennedy (aka Verchi), and Franklin Ibe (aka F2) to hone their skills in the music sector.

“I am really interested in music, but I cannot do music; so l decided to invest in young vibrant talents, says Mbataku Chimaobi Clarke the CEO of Dream Empire Music.

He said for the duo of Verchi and F2, it was a rigorous, and painstaking efforts and he’s positive the new signees will rub shoulders with the establishment music artistes in the country.

“Everyone wants to achieve success in whatever field; I am actually toeing that line, and to see that my dream come through, I want to fulfill reality, and not just coming into reality. I want the music label to stay longer and stronger. The music label will spread to the whole of Africa given the structure on ground and I am going to work with other music labels that are already on ground,” Clarke added.

Verchi whose works have earned him a place in the music scene have worked with some notable artistes such as Seyi Shay, Skales, Omotola Jakande Ekehinde, Harrysong and among others. He is an Afrocentric R&B singer and songwriter, born in the early 90s in Lagos state. He hails from Orumba South LGA in Anambra State. In 2014, Verchi won the Golden Breakthrough competition.

F2 on the other hand is from Ehime Mbano, Imo state. Music started naturally with the young talent at a very tender age as he has always been an ardent lover of everything that has sound and produces beautiful melody. He fell in love with the guitar along the way and started exploring through the musical instrument as a minor. Immediately after his primary and secondary education, he moved to Federal University of Technology, Owerri where he studied Prosthesis and Orthopedic Technology.

He released his first official song titled ‘Gyration’. Gyration got street acceptance and opened the way for F2, thereafter, he birthed other songs like, Salute, Hapuchaa’ and his 2016 national anthem ‘Shima’.

Vanguard

