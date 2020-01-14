Bailly expected to recover in time for Liverpool clash

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly is expected to return in time for the trip to champions-in-waiting, Liverpool, club coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Bailly, 25, has had two knee injuries that have kept him out of competitive action since April.

The Ivory Coast defender suffered knee ligament damage in the pre-season friendly against Tottenham in Shanghai last summer and has not featured for the first team since then.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, revealed that Bailly came through a reserve game against Newcastle on Friday without any reaction and will have another outing on Tuesday to see if he is ready for Anfield, Daily Mail reports.

‘He’s very close,’ said the United boss. ‘He might be back for the weekend. We’ve got a game arranged today for the reserves. Hopefully, he will get 90 minutes so he might be ready for Liverpool.’

United have been stretched in central defence recently after Harry Maguire suffered a torn hip muscle with Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo and Bailly already out of action.

The club did not include a recall clause in Chris Smalling’s loan to Roma so he will not be an option until the end of the season.

