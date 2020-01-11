APC has failed Edo people – PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Ozioruva Aliu – Beni City

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed the people of the state.

He said Governor Goodwin Obaseki’s administration should admit its failure and know that its time is up.

The Edo State governorship election will take place later this year.

Orbih, who stated these during a rally at the residence of the late former Speaker of old Bendel State House of Assembly, Benson Alegbe, in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West local government area of the state, added that the APC should not exclude itself from the problem of the state and blame Obaseki because he was a product of the party.

The PDP chairman also described the state’s multi-million naira agricultural project as an unnecessary project.

Orbih said: “They decided to establish a farm at Sobe, close to one billion naira was spent on that farm. I challenge the governor to tell Edo people what has become of that investment. But I can tell you that the project is a complete failure. I have visited Sobe, I have been to the farm and all I can see is that somebody in the government house decided to help a friend by committing public funds running into hundreds of millions in naira without any product coming out of that farm.

“This government must be accountable to the people, they must account for the hundreds of millions spent on Sobe farm without anything to show for it. For me this is the time for reckoning, we cannot separate Obaseki from APC, Obaseki is APC and APC is Obaseki.

“They admitted that the APC government in Edo State has failed but they now want to situate it on the personality of Governor Godwin Obaseki. Who brought Obaseki, Adams Oshiomole? Can we separate Obaseki from Oshiomole? So it is clear that APC in Edo State has failed. In their failure, they must admit and accept that their time is up.”

Vanguard

