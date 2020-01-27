2023: Gbagi, Odebala preach Urhobo unity in London

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

FORMER Minister of State (Education), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and Chairman, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA, Delta State, Ejaife Odebala, have called for unity among the Urhobo ethnic nationality in Delta State for victory in the 2023 Governorship race.

The two Urhobo leaders spoke at a Town Hall meeting in London, United Kingdom, organized by the London Chapter of the Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM.

Addressing participants, Odebala said:”Victory is only achievable when we embrace unity amidst trials and temptations. It is undeniable that many have made fragments of Urhobo, but the earlier we dissolve these fragments into a stronger united whole, the better for us as a people.

“No doubt, many may seem aggrieved for one reason or the other, but the ability to put those grievances aside and join force with the leadership to chart a way forward is key. We must be united to be able to speak in one voice as we fraternize with the other senatorial districts ahead of 2023.

“As a people, you are all stakeholders and your voice becomes louder when it says one and same thing. Yes we know the direction, but in arriving at that destination, we must put those stitches together to be able to make a more colourful apparel in order to draw larger attention,” he stated.

