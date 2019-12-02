Zamfara NYSC gets new Coordinator

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Alhaji Namalam Taura as new Coordinator of the Scheme in Zamfara state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the scheme in the state, Mr Philip Karayom and made available to newsmen in Tsafe on Monday.

Karayom said Taura’s appointment followed the retirement of the former Coordinator, Mr Dahunsi Muhammad.

He said until his appointment,Taura was the Assistant Director, Corps Inspection and Monitoring at the state Secretariat of the scheme adding that the new Coordinator had since assumed duty.

Meanwhile, the state government has lauded the contribution of the scheme towards the development of the state.

Gov. Bello Matawalle stated this on Monday at the NYSC orientation camp, Tsafe while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch C stream 2 corps members posted to the state.

Matawalle represented by the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Bala Bello reiterated the state government’s commitment to partner with the scheme for the development of various sectors of the state.

He urged the corps members to be committed and face all camp activities with seriousness.

He said that adequate security measures had been put in place by the state government in collaboration with the security agencies to ensure security of corps members.

In his remarks, Taura said out of 1,000 corps members posted to the state, 840 reported in the camp.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magistrate Aisha Jibril administered the oath of allegiance to corps members deployed to the state.

Vanguard Nigeria News