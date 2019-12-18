Yoshwork on a mission

Kindly Share This Story:

As the country continues to battle unemployment and under-employment with the former presently at 23.1 per cent and projected to reach 33.5 by 2020, while the latter stands at 40.1 per cent, Yoshwork, a proven online employment platform has been launched to tackle this problem headlong and contribute its quota to mitigating this problem.

The initiative, created by a group of young entrepreneurs in agriculture, finance and IT that came together to contribute to solving these problems went live in July this year. Launched in Lagos, the platform provides job opportunities for everyone to earn additional income across Nigeria. The aim is to get young people legally and gainfully employed for part-time and holiday jobs while creating an additional and sustainable stream of income for employees.

Olawale Olajide, Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Yoshwork told People n Places, “We have been able to employ about 1000 young people and we believe there is no reason for anyone to be in need of a job. Yoshwork plans to employ 5000 young individuals in each state in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2020. It will also reward the top ten performers of JAMB/UTME who work on the platform with grants.” Yoshwork is managed by reputable public figures and professionals including Christopher Kolade and a host of others.

VANGUARD

