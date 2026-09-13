2027: Yari mobilises 2,933 clerics, seeks prayers for Tinubu

Yari

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

No fewer than 2,933 Islamic scholars and Imams from across Zamfara State gathered on Saturday to offer special prayers for peace, stability and progress in Nigeria, as well as the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The scholars and Imams gathered at the residence of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari in Talata-Mafara, where they recited verses from the Holy Quran and offered supplications in English, Arabic and Hausa.

The gathering was organised to seek divine intervention for the nation, pray for President Tinubu’s success in the forthcoming election and seek Allah’s guidance and support for Yari in discharging the responsibility entrusted to him as Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

The prayer session was led by Liman Dan Alhaji Sambo, alongside other prominent Islamic scholars, who also prayed for an end to insecurity in Zamfara State and other challenges confronting the country.

The Imams prayed for all those supporting the President and working for the development of Nigeria, seeking Allah’s guidance and protection for them.

They also offered special prayers for Yari, asking Allah to guide him and grant him the wisdom and strength to successfully discharge his responsibilities as Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The clerics commended Yari for what they described as his continuous humanitarian gestures and support for vulnerable families across the state.

Speaking after the prayer session, Yari said the engagement with the 2,933 Imams was part of a series of consultations with religious leaders aimed at seeking their prayers for the nation, the President and the success of the 2027 campaign.

He described President Tinubu’s decision to appoint him from Zamfara to lead the campaign as a great honour to the state and the northern region, which he said should not be taken for granted.

Yari urged the Islamic scholars to use their sermons to promote peace, unity and national cohesion, stressing that the 2027 election should not be viewed as a northern affair but as a national responsibility.

He said Nigeria’s strength lay in its unity, adding that the country’s diversity was ordained by Almighty Allah and should be protected by all citizens.

Yari also highlighted what he described as Tinubu’s long-standing support for northern political interests, citing his support for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the 2007 presidential election and former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 general election.

He appealed to the Imams and other scholars to support Tinubu’s re-election bid through prayers and by encouraging their followers to maintain peace before, during and after the election.

Yari expressed confidence that the APC would secure victory in the 2027 election, while stressing the need for the contest to be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law.