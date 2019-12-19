Women group cautions family members against sharing sharp objects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Inner Wheel District 912 Nigeria has cautioned against sharing of sharp objects by members of families, decrying that it has contributed heavily to the spread of HIV/AIDs in the country.

According to the Chairman, Inner Wheel District 912, Olasumbo Osunbayo, who gave this warning after a campaign walk against HIV/AIDS by members of the group at the Ikeja axis of Lagos State, recently, said every member of families should have his or her own sharp objects such as nail sets, clippers and blades used on body parts.

“If care is not taken, just a father or a mother could pass on HIV virus to the entire family through shared usage of unsterilized sharp objects. That is why we advise that parents should not share sharp objects even with their children. This is important because the disease is usually spread through blood contact either by sharing unsterilized sharp objects, transfusion, and open sores or through sex,” she said.

Held in commemoration of World AIDs Day 2019 held December 1 of every year, the walk, which took-off from Ikeja Local Government Secretariat saw members of Inner Wheel District 912 engage in a one-on-one campaign against the spread of HIV with commuters and traders.

Speaking on the rationale behind the choice of a walk, Osunbayo said it was necessary to continue creating awareness on HIV/AIDs as people were yet to understand why they should desist from acts such as having multiple sex partners, engaging in premarital/extramarital sex, sharing of sharp objects, and others which promote the spread of the disease.”

“For these reasons, new infections happen regularly around us. In fact, the number of people now living with the virus is alarming. Awareness creation cannot be too much where HIV/AIDs is concerned,” Osunbayo explained.

