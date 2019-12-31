Why Shehu Sani was arrested – EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Tuesday its operatives arrested a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, over his alleged involvement in extortion, name dropping, and financial crimes.

The Commission confirmed that Sani was arrested because of complaints by the owner of a car company, ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, over his activities.

The former lawmaker allegedly collected $10,000 from ASD Motors chief on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu and promised to help him and any other person having issues with the EFCC.

Based on the complaint, Sani was subsequently arrested but granted administrative bail while the said $10,000 was recovered from him.

He was therefore asked to report himself to the EFCC but made himself incommunicado.

READ ALSO: Huawei says survival top priority as sales fall short

The former senator reportedly told the ASD Motor chairman that he discussed his case with EFCC investigators who claimed that only Magu could resolve the matter.

For that reason, he asked the complainant to provide him with an extra $20,000 to pass on to Magu to enable him to resolve the problem with the EFCC.

But the complainant claimed he could only provide $10,000 and thereafter wrote a cheque covering the amount.

The cheque was allegedly presented to Bureau De Change operator who reportedly gave the $10,000 equivalent to the senator – to settle the matter with the EFCC.

“Senator Sani is expected to spend the New Year in EFCC’s custody as the complainant is expected to take up issues with him on Thursday, January 2, 2020

“Besides this, EFCC operators are quizzing him over the allegations of scamming some other people and allegedly dropping the name of the EFCC boss before suspects who have cases with the commission,” a top official said on Tuesday night in Abuja.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: