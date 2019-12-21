Seahawks defender Woods given four-game doping ban

Kindly Share This Story:

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods was suspended four games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the team announced.

The ban comes four days after the NFL issued Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon an indefinite suspension for violations involving performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

Woods will miss Seattle’s final two regular-season games and part of the playoffs. He would be able to return to the Seahawks for the National Conference finals and Super Bowl if they advance that far.

“There’s not much we can say about it,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “He has been a great kid in our program.”

Woods, 32, started five games for the Seahawks this season, helping ease the absence of Jarran Reed for a six-game suspension due to a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Woods has made 32 tackles, one a quarterback sack, for Seattle this season, playing on a rotating basis since Reed’s return.

After first playing in the NFL in 2010 with Tampa Bay, Woods has spent time with Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Indianapolis as well as the Seahawks.

At 11-3, the Seahawks are level with New Orleans, San Francisco and Green Bay for the best record in the National Conference. All of them have clinched berths in the NFL playoffs.

