Saraki House Forfeiture: Kwara APC commends EFCC

Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Sequel to the the order of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos which ordered for the temporary forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin belonging to the former Governor of the state and Senate President of the 8th Assembly, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) for its assiduity.

According to a statement issued by the publicity Secretary party, Alh Tajudeen Aro the APC urges the former senate president to stop hiding under the guise of legal technicalities this time and face the law in this matter.

The statement reads “We believe that EFCC has sufficient evidence to show cause why the property should be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

“This imminently should serve as lessons to crop of political actors of Kwara State in the last 16 years who care more about personal interest than that of the state.”

