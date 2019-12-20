Reps urge Buhari to declare emergency on snake bites in Gombe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives passed a motion urging the Executive to declare a State of Emergency on incessant snake-bite deaths, in Kaltungo and Shongom Local Government areas of Gombe State.

The House also wants the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, to set up an anti-snake venom manufacturing plant in the area, to tackle the problem.

The motion was brought on the floor of the Green Chamber by Rep. Simon Karu Elisha, who represents the Kaltungo and Shongom areas of Gombe State.

His motion lamented the prevalence of snake bites in Kaltungo and Shongom Local government areas of Gombe State, which “have become serious public health and occupational hazard to the affected communities that are largely agrarian”.

He said he was “worried that governments at all levels, have not given the matter the attention it deserves”, as according to him, the “anti-snake venoms are imported into the country at unusual rates, exorbitant price and consequently, unaffordable by victims in the affected communities”.

The House, with the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, presiding, approved the Motion without debate, referring it to the Health Services Committee.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

