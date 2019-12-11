QuickCheck, Jumia, PayAttitude to make access to loans easier

By Juliet Umeh

Access to loan in Nigeria always comes with a lot of bottlenecks. To remove these difficulties, online marketing platform, Jumia and PayAttitude have entered into strategic partnership with a micro-lending mobile platform, QuickCheck to make access to loan easy.

QuickCheck CEO, Fabiano Di Tomaso, said: “The QuickCheck app was specifically designed to solve the difficulties Nigerians face in seeking access to credit. I believe that the increasing importance of financial inclusion as a catalyst for economic growth and development cannot be overemphasized. “Internet is on the rise and according to NCC, Nigeria had 123 million GSM internet subscribers in September this year, up 19 million from last year. More and more digital consumers use digital services, pay bills, shop and make payments online.

“Increased e-commerce transactions and smartphone penetration are indicative of a population segment seeking for a higher quality of living; it typically corresponds to the underbanked, which we currently serve.”

He noted that QuickCheck has been the only credit provider for Jumia customers subscribed to the JumiaOne app for the past six months. JumiaOne app lets consumers buy airtime, pay bills and have access to all Jumia services in one place.

Tomaso said: “QuickCheck takes it one step further by partnering with Jumia to provide their customers with access to loans, through its own credit scoring algorithm used for the underwriting of borrowers. QuickCheck’s affiliation with Jumia will allow customers to easily take loans on a mobile app they are already actively using.

“QuickCheck is also collaborating with PayAttitude- Payment Scheme and a key player in the fin-tech industry. Pay Attitude is the first and only multi-bank USSD and Mobile app for POS, Web payments, ATM Cash Withdrawal, and person-to-person transactions using just a phone number,” he said.

Also, CEO of PayAttitude, Babatunde Okeniyi, said that the partnership is a testimony to the commitment of PayAttitude to democratizing access to financial/payment services. The future is mobile and PayAttitude is driving inclusion through mobile in a way never before done.

He said: “This partnership with PayAttitude will therefore provide convenient platform for QuickCheck to make loans available to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Vanguard