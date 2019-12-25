Plentywaka upgrades app for better customer experience

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Few months after kick starting operations along Ajar – CMS axis of Lagos Island, technology-driven bus, Plentywaka, said it has upgraded its app for improved user experience.

The Co-Founder and Managing Director of PlentyWaka, Mr. Johny Enagwolor, said the new Plentywaka App has many interesting features including the a wallet system called WakaPurse. With this new wallet system, riders can now fund their Wakapurse with as low as N1000 and conveniently pay for trips in real-time.

Enagwolor said “Other major improvements in this app include the optimized routing system, a better user navigation system and a referral system to introduce new users and earn points in their WakaPurse. One of the most celebrated features by riders is the ability of Plentywaka users to perform group bookings with its new multi-rider feature.

“The new and improved app is already available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store,” Enagwolor said.

Also to extend services to other parts of Lagos and beyond, the company

said it has rolled out vehicle partnership arrangement where both public and private individuals can now partner with them.

Enagwolor explained: “Our vehicle partnership arrangement allows interested bus owners to on-board their buses into the scheme with a monthly sharing formula of 70-30% .

“PlentyWaka vehicle partnership will provide an opportunity for partners with vehicles that can move more than 6 people per time-Toyota Sienna’s, 14-seater buses, coaster buses and others. By signing up, they can list their vehicles on the platform and earn decent revenue as riders commute.

“More so, we have unveiled a finance leasing scheme with 30 percent equity contribution on the asset which is undertaken by a finance company,” he added.

Enagwolor added that their goal is to massively improve the public transportation system in to Nigerian by making daily commute easier for bus riders through a bus-hailing app.

