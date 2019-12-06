The graduation ceremony of all the certificate programs of the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University, including the Health Management Program held at the institution’s premises on December 5th, 2019 with a total of 41 healthcare professionals graduating, bringing to 83, the total number of people that have been trained by the partnership of PharmAccess and Enterprise Development Centre.

According to Njide Ndili, PharmAccess Nigeria Country Director, who gave the keynote address at the event, “the core objective of PharmAccess with the HMP is to build a strong network of Alumni who will help change the healthcare sector in Nigeria for the better.” During her keynote speech, she further encouraged all the graduands to think about their businesses in the context of new vistas of opportunities as they enter into a new phase. A new decade whose dominant business changes will center on digitization.

The intersection between PharmAccess and the Enterprise Development Centre being entrepreneurship training for healthcare providers. In 2017, the program was kicked off

Over the past three years, PharmAccess Foundation Nigeria has partnered with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University to develop a training curriculum for healthcare professionals called the Health Management Program. The program is designed with a strong curriculum, facilitated by world-class professionals to teach healthcare professionals about the business of healthcare.

by heavily subsidizing the tuition by up to 50% with subsidies from the CDC in the UK, Sterling Bank and Diamond Bank (now Access Bank). Today, the program is self-sustaining and the value evident from the quality of the participants, including the 41 healthcare professionals that graduating in December 2019. The fourth cohort of the Health Management Program will commence in March 2020.

PharmAccess Foundation is a very unique international entrepreneurial organization with a digital agenda to improve access to healthcare services for the underserved and low-income communities through an integrated approach, focusing on both the of demand and supply of healthcare as well as the policy environment, financing and innovation that would improve the dynamic for both providers and patients. The Health Management Program is one of the ways PharmAccess Nigeria is leading the way is driving lasting change in the country’s healthcare system.

