Peace legend awards 2019 Lagos edition holds

Team Peace Legend Awards, PLA, is set to host its sixth edition in Lagos State at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a statement, the organisers of the award said, “The PLA Lagos edition promises to be bigger and better with a roll call of top Nigerian celebrities with non-stop fun and electrifying performances from A-list artists.

“The sixth edition of the Peace Legend Awards 2019 Lagos Edition is slated for 8th December, 2019 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.”

The Peace Legend Award is an apex event focused on honouring and celebrating great personalities and brands that have tremendously helped to move our nation forward by promoting peace and creating employment.

It is also to support the sparse development of S.M.Es, encourage future entrepreneurs, and develop grass root ideas by partnering and sponsoring indigenous business ideas that will tomorrow rock the globe and create a better FUTURE for generations yet unborn.

Special recognition

Sport Personality of the Year: Obafemi Martins

Peace Legend Icon of the Year: Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo.

Philanthropist of the Year: Chief Kenneth Bramor.

Life Time Achievement Award: Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Peace Icon of the Year: Olorogun Williams Makinde.

Comedy Icon of the Year: Alibaba Akpobome

The most effective Maritime Authority: Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

Humanitarian Service Award: Chief Allen Onyema, CEO, Air Peace Airline.

Philanthropist of the Year: Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, MD/CEO, Pacific Holding Limited.

Youth Empowerment Award: Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, Chairman, Cubana group.

Royal Father of Peace: Oba Saheed Elegushi, (Kusenla III) Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom.