10 injured in Third Mainland Bridge crash, train collision averted

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least 10 passengers sustained injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on Wednesday, while emergency responders averted a possible train collision at Ilupeju Bypass after a commercial bus broke down on a railway track.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the bridge accident occurred on Wednesday morning when a commercial bus stopped to repair a faulty tyre and was rammed by another bus.

A trailer subsequently hit the second bus before fleeing the scene.

According to the agency, emergency responders administered first aid to the injured passengers and evacuated them to hospital for treatment.

The affected section of the bridge was later cleared and reopened to traffic.

In a separate incident at Ilupeju Bypass, an emergency response team removed a broken-down commercial bus from a railway track with the aid of a light tow truck, averting a possible collision with an approaching train.

The agency said emergency responders were on the ground to manage the situation.

LASEMA urged motorists to avoid carrying out roadside repairs on highways and bridges, advising them to maintain their vehicles regularly to prevent accidents.

It also urged residents requiring emergency assistance to call its emergency numbers, 767 or 112.