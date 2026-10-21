Nasarawa, Enugu, Borno governors, Keyamo, NRS boss, others to receive Nigeria’s pride awards

First Green White Resource Centre (FGWRC), has announced winners of the 2026 Nigeria’s Pride Awards with Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule emerging as Governor of the Decade. Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah wins Overall Best Governor of the Year while his Borno State counterpart, Professor Babagana Zulum is Best Governor on Reintegration and Empowerment.

According to a statement Wednesday by the organisers of the event, this year’s Awards would be the major plank of a strategic townhall with the theme- Showcasing Nigeria’s Unique Selling Points and Investment Opportunities and would take place at Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 by 10.am.

The statement which was signed by Bonaventure Phillips Melah, Facilitator and CEO of First Green White Resource Centre and Medina Dauda-Nadabo, Secretary of the Committee, described Nigeria’s Pride Awards as a flagship initiative that identifies and celebrates individuals, corporate citizens, agencies, ministries, high commissions, embassies, foundations, charities, and foreigners living in country; whose actions, services and leadership; contribute positively to the comfort, happiness, prosperity, peace, unity, security and development of Nigeria and overall wellbeing of humanity.

According to the statement, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, would be honoured as Most Impactful Minister of the Decade, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, OFR, Minister of Defence, Lifetime Distinction Award for Excellence, Patriotism, Sacrifice and Exemplary National Service, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Award for Excellence in Maritime, Security, and National Economic Protection, Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Transformative Public Service & Institutional Reform Award, Air Peace, Best Airline of the Decade, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) would receive Best Federal Government Agency of the Year on Digital Transformation while the CEO of the Commission, Dr. Animu Maida would be honoured .with Outstanding Leadership Award in Technological Advancement.

Other are TY Danjuma Foundation ‘Most Impactful Foundation of the Decade on Education, Health and Community Development,’ the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, ‘Transformative Customs Leadership and Economic Growth,’ Dr. Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS), ‘Transformative Tax Reforms and Revenue Leadership,’ and Ms. Aisha Rimi, Excellence in Investment Promotion and Economic Development Award’

The statement said this year’s Awards would see the recognition of several personalities in the entertainment, educational, law and humanitarian sectors as Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Destiny Etiko, Shan George, Gloria Okafor, Alex Usifo, Empress Njamah, and a host of others would be honoured alongside Bingham University Keffi, Loyola Jesuit College Orozo, Sir Charles Obi, a Lagos based philanthropist and Dame Mrs. Joyce Oduah, a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Other are the ambassadors of Lebanon, Morocco, India and China in Nigeria, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General/CEO, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani Umar, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Ms. Tolulope Odunaiye, Executive Secretary/CEO of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Stanley Anyaehie, Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, among others.