Partey excels as Atletico Madrid progress to UCL knockout phase

Thomas Partey delivered a fine performance in midfield for Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, as the Spanish outfit defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 to finish second in Group D of the Champions League and proceed to the knockout phase.

Los Rojiblancos ’ hopes were in limbo as they were just one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen heading into the final matchday, needing a victory to ease nerves.

It proved to go that way with Joao Felix and Felipe delivering the goods.

Partey was on for the entire game and bossed the midfield, having a high 131 touches, an astonishing 99 accurate passes at 91.7%, four key passes and playing six accurate long balls from eight.

The 26-year old still managed to have one shot on target and two off-target, while his six dribble attempts were successful. He made five tackles, won 12 of 20 ground duels and was also solid in the air, winning four of five aerial duels.

Atleti will find out who they face in the Round of 16 when the draw is held on Monday.

