Ondo targets medical tourism with UNIMEDTHC

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has commissioned the newly-built Critical Care Unit, CCU, building at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex, UNIMEDTHC, in Akure, Ondo State.

He also laid the foundation of a new main teaching hospital complex, as part of his determination to make the facility a world-class hospital.

He noted that the state has not only surpassed other states in terms of improvement in health delivery indices but has also gotten accreditation in all its clinical service departments.

Akeredolu said: “We have equally reversed the trend of Ondo State indigenes and residents of the state seeking tertiary health care outside the state.”

The governor explained that his administration passed, into law, the establishment of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Complex, UNIMEDTHC, adding that the law amalgamated existing specialist hospitals to form a Multi-Complex Teaching Hospital, named University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex for the already existing University of Medical Sciences.

He said: “We ingeniously sourced medical equipment at a reduced cost to cover identified infrastructural gaps in all our hospitals. This has improved the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities of all our public hospitals.

“We passed into law the Primary Health Care Bill to empower the Primary Health Care Board to carry out its work more effectively and efficiently. This will also position us to benefit from the National Basic Health Fund which will, in turn, improve the health wellbeing of our citizens at the community level.

“We passed into law the bill incorporating the School of Nursing and Midwifery into the University of Medical Sciences. This singular act has enriched the training of our nurses in compliance with the aspirations of the Nursing Councils. Following the amalgamation of the facilities, we have reorganized, restructured and embarked upon building new structures to have a modern and standard teaching hospital.

“We have also recruited highly qualified personnel to match the upgrade in the facility. We have recruited over 750 personnel across board.”

