NPFL: Akwa United aim for consecutive victories

It has been a very disappointing start to the season by Akwa United and the sacking of John Obuh eight games into the season defined the troubled position the club has found affairs.

After the 2-1 win midweek against Rivers United (their second win of the season) Akwa United seemed poised to go on a winning streak.

Assistant coach Abdullahi Umar and striker Orok Akarandut who spoke to www.npfl.ng following the nervy win, predicted that the rough times are over.

Abdullahi started by revealing that one of the first things that new coach, Kennedy Boboye did was to set a target of winning nine points from the next three matches and that the club is on track to achieving that.

‘We set a target of wining our next three matches and after this win against Rivers United we can say its one down and two to go.

‘People keep looking at our position rather than the point difference between us and the teams at the top.

We are focusing on the points gap which is not that much. If we want to get to the top which i know we will get to, we have to pull down those above all starting with Dakkada FC on Sunday and then Lobi Stars.’ Abdullahi stated.

On his part, striker Orok Akarandut believes that the players should show more desire and positive character if Akwa United are to go on a wining streak.

Akarandut who scored his 1st goal for Akwa United in the 2-1 win over Rivers United believes that it’s now up to the players to repay the faith put in them by the management.

“I believe the time for Akwa United to begin to win has come. All we need to do is continue to display positive character because the coaches have passed down the information and also their objectives for the club to us the players and before now we go out there on the pitch and we don’t deliver.

“But against Rivers United we showed so much positive character, if we keep such character going, the wins will continue coming.”

Akwa United will next face high-flying Dakkada FC in the Ibom derby before facing Lobi Stars in its next two NPFL matches.

