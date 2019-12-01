Nigeria’s economy is passing through transition phase — Onu

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, says Nigeria’s economy is passing through a phase of transition from being commodities-dependent to knowledge and innovation-based.

Onu said this at the 2019 maiden Musical Festival and Award Night organised by the Caleb Group of Schools and University, with the theme: Joyful Tidings.

He said: “We are moving our economy away from commodity-based to make sure that it no longer depends entirely on this but on knowledge and innovation.

“This is a very important transition and will need the very best in the nation to happen.

“This is exactly what Japan did and it became the second-largest economy in the world until they were overtaken by China not too long ago.

“This is also what China is doing because of last year December, China celebrated 40 years of reform and this is what South Korea, Singapore, among others, did.

According to him, both nations with a large and small population has achieved greatness because they have emphasised knowledge and diversified their economy.

Onu noted that Caleb Group of Schools, among others, have a very important role to play in producing the human resources that would make the innovation possible.

” If Caleb as a faith-based school believes in the power of God and work according to His word as stated in the Bible, you will surely succeed,” he said.

The minister encouraged the students and Nigerian youths not to worry about happenings in Nigeria presently, as the country would take its place of true greatness soon.

He emphasised that the future of Nigeria to take its place of greatness depended on the younger generation and urged the students to work hard to rebrand the country.

Onu, however, lauded the Director of Caleb Group of schools, Dr Ola Adebogun, for his dedication to promote quality education and expand the frontiers of knowledge.

He urged other well-meaning Nigerians to follow suit.

He also congratulated the recipients of the school awards for contributing to the growth of the school and the nation’s education.

Also, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Former, Nigeria Head of State, congratulated the school for organising the concert which he described as a huge success.

Gowon, represented by his Former Press Secretary, Amb. Moses Ihonde, noted that if the leadership of the school resolved to follow the way of God, it would soon be rated number one in Nigeria’s comity of schools.

“The performances have been world-class. Thank you for enabling me to be an observer and witness of excellence, ” the same.

Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Wife of the Lagos State Governor, commended the school for organising the concert because it showcased the instrument and Voice of Caleb, along with renowned artists.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Barr. Bukola Akinloye described music as a language of feeling, passion and an important part of life which is also regarded as a way to escape from pain.

Also, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, Wife of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, also declared that Caleb School had made a lot of achievements and its products were making waves.

“Example of your product is Beejay Sax, who is doing great and mighty things and so I congratulate the leadership of the school, parents and the dedicated teachers; God will reward you all,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 8000 spectators attended the concert which featured renowned artists such as Tope Alabi, Sinach, Ayan Jesu, Nathaniel Bassey, Beejay Sax, Folake Umosen, Oyindamola Adejumo, among others.

The school also gave awards to 70 recipients which included dignitaries, parents, staff and students.

Among the recipients were Yakubu Gowon, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, Mr Tunde Lemo, Chairman FERMA, among others.

