How we saved N1tr for Nigeria – Onu

Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said on Monday ministry has saved over N1 trillion for the country through the implementation of the Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) policy.

Onu, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the STI EXPO 2020 at Eagle Square in Abuja, added that over 900, 000 jobs have so far been created through the implementation of the policy.

According to him, over N1 trillion had been saved through the reduction in imports of raw materials in 2017 and 2018.

The minister said: “We have started the process of identifying bright young Nigerians at secondary school level in a programme tagged:: 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774 YONSPA). It is a grassroots mobilization programme of young Nigerians in all the 774 local government areas of our country.”

On the coronavirus that had killed over 3, 000 people and infected 132, 000 others in many parts of the world, Onu said Nigerians should intensify efforts to manufacture locally- made goods and patronize made- in Nigeria products.

He added: “The Presidential Executive Order 5 and The National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Product Development in the country passed by the Federal Executive Council will help in realizing this noble objective.”

Vanguard

