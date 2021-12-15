.

…Says effectively deploy ST&I imperative for national devt.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has called on Nigerians to continue to uphold the very important virtues of integrity, hard work, honesty and patriotism, as these virtues are needed in Nigeria’s quest to become a leader in the world, that is respected by all.

Dr. Onu made the call at the 25th anniversary and conferment of Role Model Awards by the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation in Lagos.

According to the Minister, the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation has consistently promoted the virtues of integrity, hard work and patriotism, adding that its programmes and projects have made important contributions to the development of the country.

Dr Onu said that the foundation has made a tremendous impact in sustainable development in the areas of Secondary & Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme; Women & Youth Empowerment Programmes, Donations of Facilities & Equipment to deserving indigent schools, and Community Outreaches.

He further called for the support of well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to partner with the foundation to help propel their activities.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary and founder of HLF, chief Mrs Patricia Otuedon- Arawore, said that twenty-five years is a long time in the life of a Non-Governmental Organization, with the challenge of the operating environment, particularly with no external funding from either government or any international agency.

She added with confidence that Nigeria is a reservoir of people; men and women who against all odds have embraced hard work, with lofty achievements and dignity that can match or excel their contemporaries elsewhere in the world.

Hence the need to salvage the image of the Country against the negative role models, dishonest practices, the Hallmark of Labour Role Model was conceived to boast exemplary men and women.

In a related development, the Minister has said the nation needs to effectively deploy Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to achieve overall national development.

Dr Onu said this at the BusinessDay Breakfast Meeting held in Abuja.

He said that for business to grow faster in Nigeria, boost the private sector to higher levels, STI needs to be effectively deployed.

He added further that Nations with the largest economies today are those that effectively used STI to nation-building.

The Minister expressed confidence that the breakfast meeting will be effective to build a strong linkage between business and science. Said he; “(FMSTI) is ready and prepared to work with the business community to make our economy stronger, our nation greater and Nigerians happier.”

On the establishment of business start-ups, he said; “Research and Innovation lead to the establishment of start-ups. These start-ups may initially start as micro-enterprises, with sufficient progress, they grow into small and later medium scale enterprises. Finally, they become large scale businesses.”

In his welcome address, publisher Businessday Media ltd, Mr Frankn Aigbogun, said the breakfast meeting will shine more light on the microeconomic outlook in Nigeria through the eyes of technology and innovation.

He expressed hope that more insights will allow Nigerians to utilize factors around them that will enable Nigeria to achieve greatness.

Vanguard News Nigeria