Nigeria’s 2nd non-interest bank, TAJBank, commences operations

TAJBank, Nigeria’s second non-interest financial institution, has commenced business from its Abuja head office.

Speaking at the opening ceremony the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, stated: “We are excited at the possibilities before us; the opportunity to significantly boost financial inclusion in Nigeria, the opportunity to empower millions of Nigerians and also, just as importantly, the opportunity to engender a much needed mind shift with regards to Non-Interest Banking, not just with our customers but the country at large.

“We have an inspired and extremely industrious team that have worked tirelessly to bring this dream to fruition and I am eager to see the impact that TAJBank will make in the financial sector and in the lives of Nigerians”.

In his remarks, the Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Mr Hamid Joda, said, “We’ve built this brand based on excellent service. A brand that our customers can be extremely proud of. “TAJBank also offers a number of innovative products and services that will delight our customers.

Vanguard