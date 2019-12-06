Mourinho sends message to Rashford after scoring twice

Jose Mourinho has sent a message to Marcus Rashford after scoring a brace in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old England international opened the scoring with a stinging shot that slipped under Paulo Gazzaniga, before holding his nerve from the penalty spot to convert a 49th-minute winner against his old manager.

Mourinho was appointed as a new Tottenham coach on a four-year contract, replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino 20 November 2019 but Rashford ends the Portuguese side three-game winning streak.

Former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Porto, and Inter Milan boss said when asked if he’d seen Manchester United number 10 play that well before, he told Amazon Prime: “Yes I did. As I always told, from the left.

“Not as a nine, from the left. I knew it, I told the boys. I told him exactly the way he does things. But he was good, he was really good.’

Mourinho’s Tottenham will be desperate to get back to winning ways when Spurs play host to Burnley on Saturday before a titanic Champions League clash away at Bayern Munich in midweek.

Source: FC Naija

Vanguard News