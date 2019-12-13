Most powerful Sonata raises competition in D Car segment

By Theodore Opara

HYUNDAI Motors Nigeria has unveiled the eighth generation Hyundai Sonata into the Nigerian market, thereby raising the competition in the Nigerian D car segment. A completely transformed sedan, the all new S

onata has a sporty four-door-coupe look and is loaded with array of features like never before.

Available with two powerful engine variants, a 2.0 litre MPI and Smartstream 2.5 litre MPI engines, the new Sonata has been designed to deliver outstanding power in its class. The engine is matched with a six-speed automatic transmission for quiet ride and fuel efficiency.

Though designed like a sport coupe the eight generation Sonata is equipped with high suspension which makes it at home on Nigeria roads. The 17 inch and 18 inch full size rim of the Sonata adds to its high road clearance and beauty.

Inside the Sonata are features that could make it the envy of competing models from other brands. These include premium leather seats, automatic control air-conditioning system, multifunctional tilt adjustable power steering with advanced audio control, button type drive and select, power seat for driver, etc. These put the Sonata ahead of its class.

Others are bluetooth w/voice recognition, smart key and button start, blind-spot collision warning, cruise control, immobilizer/USB charger, centre armrest, drink holder at arrmrest, etc. The Sonata is not all about inside beauty, the striking design of the car puts it on the line for the most beautifully designed sedan in its class.

A short overhang, sloping roofline and low deck lid create a balanced feel, and Hyundai’s signature chrome accent now goes all the way into the hood, making it look even longer. It also has LED lighting built in. These cues bring the Sensuous Sportiness design to life.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Sonata has a much sportier look, with a 30 mm lower height and a width extended by 25 mm. Its wheelbase is enlarged by 35 mm, and its whole length by 45 mm. The new Sonata’s frontal section is defined by two elements: a bold, voluminous shape evoking a smooth sphere and a cleanly demarcated hood.

The Digital Pulse Cascading Grille, which resembles the grille of a sports car with its rhythmic visuals, is sleekly connected to the hood, strengthening the overall perception of the front. Lighting Lamps – the first for a Hyundai vehicle – are a chief design innovation that incorporates state-of-the-art lighting technology, forming the Sonata’s light architecture.

The Hidden Lighting Lamps appear to be of a chromic material when switched off and become dramatically lit when turned on.

