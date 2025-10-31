Corolla makes history, competes in five segments

… •Sedan • MPV • Estate • Crossover • Pickup

By Theodore Opara

The Toyota Corolla, the world’s best-selling car, has done it again—setting a new record as the first model to compete across five major vehicle segments: Sedan, Estate, Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), Crossover, and Pickup.

First introduced in 1966 as a compact sedan, the Corolla quickly became a global phenomenon, wresting the “fastest-selling car” title from the Volkswagen Beetle just a few years later. Back then, it competed head-to-head with rivals like the Honda Civic, Mitsubishi Lancer, Nissan Sunny, and Dodge Neon. Today, only one of those challengers—the Civic—remains in production, still locking horns with the Corolla in the Sedan and Hatchback categories.

But the Corolla has gone far beyond its original scope. In addition to its iconic sedan and hatchback versions, it has successfully evolved into Estate, Crossover, and now Pickup formats—each one carving out its own market success.

This latest milestone comes with the debut of the 2025 Toyota Corolla Pickup, signaling Toyota’s bold entry into the compact truck segment.

A Legacy of Innovation

Over 59 years and more than 50 million units sold worldwide, the Corolla has built its reputation on reliability, efficiency, and simplicity. Developed under the leadership of Tatsuo Hasegawa, the original Corolla was designed to be fuel-efficient, durable, and easy to maintain—a philosophy that continues to define the nameplate.

Each new generation has kept pace with changing times, adding advanced technology, new body styles, and hybrid powertrains—yet never losing the Corolla’s core promise: affordable quality.

2025 Corolla Pickup: Compact Power, Modern Tech

The all-new Corolla Pickup blends the brand’s reliability with modern practicality. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing about 169 horsepower, paired with a smooth CVT transmission. The truck can tow up to 1,500 pounds, making it ideal for city commutes, light-duty jobs, or weekend adventures.

For eco-conscious drivers, a hybrid variant adds electric assistance for extra torque and improved fuel economy—without sacrificing performance.

Inside, the cabin is packed with smart tech:

8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charging

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking (even detects pedestrians at night)

Fuel economy is another highlight: the gas version delivers an impressive 32 mpg city / 40 mpg highway, while the hybrid can reach up to 45 mpg combined—numbers unheard of in most pickups today.

Rewriting the Truck Playbook

In an era when most trucks are getting bigger and thirstier, the Corolla Pickup offers a refreshing alternative—efficient, versatile, and approachable. Whether it’s for everyday errands, road trips, or light hauling, Toyota’s latest addition proves that the Corolla legacy can thrive in any form.

From a humble compact sedan to a global multi-segment champion, the Toyota Corolla has once again redefined what’s possible in automotive versatility—and written its name into the record books once more.