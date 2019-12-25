Breaking News
Matawalle constitutes committee on Minimum Wage

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the constitution of a 9-man Negotiation Committee on the N30,000 Minimum Wage.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Maru and made available to journalists in Gusau on Wednesday.

Maru said that the committee was mandated to fashion out modalities on how workers in the state will benefit from the new minimum wage.

He said Alhaji Bashir Yuguda, a former Minister of Finance would serve as the chairman of the committee.

Maru said that membership of the committee included Permanent Secretaries, labour unions among others.

He, however, did not give the duration of the committee’s work

