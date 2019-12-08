Anthony Joshua said he is ready for a showdown with American Deontay Wilder now that he has reclaimed his titles, as he really loves to unify all the boxing titles.

Wilder, since 2015 has held the WBC heavyweight title, but he has a river to cross first in the rematch with Tyson Fury on February 22, 2020, following their draw in 2018.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF belts by unanimous decision over Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday in Saudi Arabia and live on DAZN, in a rematch with the man who sensationally dethroned him in June.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) produced a calculated performance to avenge the only loss of his professional career, the challenger prevailing 118-110 on two of the scorecards and 119-109 on the other.

After Joshua became a two-time heavyweight champion, the attention quickly turned to a potential blockbuster fight with WBC titleholder Wilder, who is set to meet Tyson Fury in a rematch on Feb. 22.

Asked whether he wanted a unification bout against Wilder, Joshua told reporters: “Yeah, definitely. I would love to. I’ve united four.

“It’s hard to keep and unite them. We will see what happens. I think me chasing, same in the fights, it may come crashing down. I’m just going to let the path take its course. When the opportunity presents itself, I’ll step up and take the challenge.”

While Joshua vs. Wilder is the fight everyone wants to see, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist is open to facing Ruiz again in Saudi Arabia to complete the trilogy. Ruiz called for a third bout as well in his post-fight interview.

“The great thing is his view on Saudi Arabia,” Joshua said when asked about Ruiz’s determination for a third battle. “That’s a positive because he was a bit wary at first, so it’s nice to see he has changed his opinion.

“It’s neutral ground and territory. If he is keen, [Oleksandr] Usyk and [Kubrat] Pulev, Ruiz, I don’t want to mention the other guys’ names, you know who they are, but when they’re ready.

“I’ve fought a lot of great names on my record and beaten some good names, too. Andy is still on that list because we make good music. He is a good dancing partner.”

Before any potential bouts with Ruiz and Wilder, Joshua has mandatory commitments to fulfil.

The WBO ordered Joshua to make his mandatory defence against Usyk within 180 days, while the IBF wants the heavyweight champion to face challenger Pulev.

“Let’s rock and roll,” Joshua said. “No problem.”

Vanguard