By Godwin Oritse

THE Ports Facility Security Officer Forum of Nigeria, PFSOFN, has said that collaboration among agencies of government was key to security in the maritime industry, a development that will attract more investment in the sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the just concluded annual conference of the PFSOFN, Chairman of the Forum, Barrister Emmanuel Onyeabadi, said that a better synergy and collaboration among agencies will go a long way in eliminating conflicts between government security agencies.

READ ALSO:

Onyeabadi who was represented by the Forum’s Vice Chairman, Dr, Igantius Uche, said this year has been a challenging one and commended the port security officers for being on the high alert in the various terminals.

He stated: “It has been a challenging year to all of us in the security industry giving the high insecurity and threat level in the country’s maritime environment ranging from banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery at sea, piracy and a host of others.

“In all these, we thank God who has carried us through so far. We did not record major attack on any of our facilities during the past one year.

“It is on this note that I want to commend you all for the notable roles of all the PFSOs which kept our facilities safe and secured.

“The theme of our national conference ‘Maritime Security and effective inter-agency collaboration’ could not have come at a better time than now and in the next two days, we shall be exploring on synergy, collaboration and intelligence sharing within and amongst the various government security agencies operating in the ports.

“This will go a long way in eliminating bottlenecks, conflicts of interest and acrimonies between and amongst government security agencies.”

Speaking in similar vein, Captain George Alily, (Retd) said that the maritime domain is a complex environment characterized by diverse stakeholders with competing and overlapping authorities and requirement, threatened by multiple asymmetric threats.

Alily also said that the need for harmonization of procedures and information sharing not just amongst Maritime law enforcement agencies cannot be overemphasized adding that all players in the industry must collaborate to have a safe and secured operating environment.

Vanguard