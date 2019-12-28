Imo Economic Summit group announces the Owerri colloquium series

Kindly Share This Story:

The Imo Economic Summit Group, operating as International Economic Summit Group (IESG), is set to launch the first in the series of her socio-economic colloquium in Owerri, Imo State.

The colloquium which is themed “IMO STATE 2020 BUDGET ANALYSIS and INVESTMENT OUTLOOK: Opportunities, Promises and Impactful Execution and THE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS” will hold on January 2, 2020.

The summit is aimed at contributing to the sustainable development of Imo State.

“Accordingly, sons and daughters of Imo State who have been exposed to different spheres of life at home and in the diaspora – economics, leadership, commerce, law and good governance,” said Collins Onuegbu, Founder and Vice Chairman Siganal Alliance and the Director Summit Planning committee IESG are billed to be present.

“Critical stakeholders of the Imo project are rallying under a platform to collaborate with the government in attracting private sector expertise and capital to fast-track socio-economic growth of our dear state.” He further said.

The discussions at the colloquium will be spearheaded by renowned experts including Chidi Okoro, a renowned business Executive, Consultant to FMCG, Pharma and Retail Organisations; Prof Chidi Odinkalu, a renowned international voice and advocate on good governance and rights advocate; Bongo Adi, an economist and an associate professor at the Lagos Business school; Dr Okey Nwuke, The Deputy Managing Director Coscharis Group, astute banker of repute and a Director at Access Bank.

Also at the summit would be Uche Obi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a renowned Corporate law practitioner; Reginald Ihebuzor, the Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Economic planning, Imo State, and Pascal G.Madu, the Chief Technical and Strategic Advisor, Imo State Government.

IESG at the summit would be exploring ways to position Imo State through the collective intellectual, business and career experience of her members and acolytes as a destination for scalable and profitable economic activity for the prosperity of her people.

The organisation would be triggering a continuous conversation in this regard to assist the government of the day to achieve her promises and harness the potentials of the state and her people.

“We are altruistic in our pursuit and shall be unrelenting in our strategic engagement with the government as we lead the public-private sector engagement in this regard,” said Pascal Odibo, the Group Country Director, Jeff & O’Brien Knowledge Africa and the Director, Strategy and Media Communications IESG.

“We are set to champion for the overall good of Imo, a non-partisan, transparent and predictable agenda for the socio-economic development of Imo State.”

The first of the conversation is the Owerri Colloquium that will hold at the Protea Select by Marriott hotel in the heart of the state capital, Owerri and all members of IESG and their attendants are enjoined to reserve the date.

IESG is an independent company limited by GTE set up especially to assist to champion the attracting of private sector expertise and capital into a Sub national administration. This event is done in direct partnership with the office of the Hon Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning IMO STATE.

