Immigration Service rolls-out electronic passport

…Calls for adequate energy supply

By Naomi Uzor

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), yesterday, rolled out the electronic Nigerian passport with options of 5 years and 10 years validity.

Speaking at the Roll-Out ceremony at Alausa passport office, the Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos State Command, CIS Ekpedeme King, said the new development was in keeping with global best practice.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Muhammad Babandede, disclosed that the technology behind the passport is the most recent in terms of security features and biometrics according to the standards of the international Civil Aviation Organisation.

Babandede, who was represented by CIS Helen Onwuzulike, said ”one of the most significant differences between the passport they are rolling out today and the existing one is the Supplemented Access Control (SAC).

“SAC is the latest set of security features on e-passports as prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation to further strengthen the security of electronic travel documents globally. Another notable difference worth mentioning is the Polycarbonated Data page with Laser printing as against the existing passport which is printed with ink on hard paper. As a result of this improvement, the enhanced e-passport is water resistant”.

Vanguard