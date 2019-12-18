Breaking News
Translate

IBM’s new battery design taps seawater as alternative mineral source

On 10:15 pmIn News, Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

IBM, Battery, Seawater
International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it has come up with a new battery technology that uses materials extracted from seawater and requires no cobalt, as the race to find alternative sources to the expensive mineral intensifies.

IBM said it has partnered with the research wing of Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, battery electrolyte supplier Central Glass, and battery manufacturer Sidus for the commercial development of the new design.

ALSO READ: P&ID scam: Court approves Quinn’s extradition

“The goal would be, within a year or so, to have the first working prototype (of the battery),” said Jeff Welser, vice president at IBM Research.

IBM may not necessarily end up making a product using the design, Welser added.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s skewed housing programme worries CBN

The move comes as top battery makers are scrambling to reduce cobalt content in lithium-ion batteries, and as the expansion of the electric vehicle market is expected to result in shortages of the mineral mainly found in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

IBM said its technology has proven to outperform lithium-ion batteries in cost, charging time, and energy efficiency

Source: Reuters

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!