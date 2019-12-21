Breaking News
Translate

How varsities can assist our administration – Buhari

On 7:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Provost hails Buhari for support to Ebonyi Federal Agric College
 Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday his administration was depending on the universities to assist in the execution of laudable projects through research and innovation.

Buhari stated this at the 31st convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

He said: “Naturally, we rely on our universities to play a more active part, especially through their research and innovation endeavours.

“We also rely on them to proffer solutions and elucidate road maps and the trajectories through which government can achieve its laudable projects.”

The president, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC),  Dr. Suleiman Yusuf,  urged the universities to intensify their engagement with industry, particularly the Small and Medium-scale enterprises(SMEs).

He described the universities as drivers and sustainers of the economy.

According to him, meaningful research and innovation endeavour will add value and boost the contribution of SMEs to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He noted that there was room for more result-oriented and sector-focused collaborative research dealing with specific aspects of Nigeria’s socio-economic and technological challenges and programmes. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!