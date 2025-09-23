By Nnasom David

Nigeria’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Roadmap was said to be positioning the country for economic transformation across governance, healthcare, finance, and agriculture.

Aramide explained that the policy was designed to accelerate adoption of AI technologies while avoiding costly trial and error.

Aramide pointed out that the framework had been influenced by the work of Oluwatosin Oladayo Aramide, a Nigerian network engineer with more than 16 years of global experience. Aramide, who studied at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and later at Politecnico di Milano in Italy, was reported to have built his career through roles at the United Nations, Amazon Web Services, and NetApp Inc. in Ireland.

Aramide’s research in areas such as cloud infrastructure, data center automation, and congestion-free networking was said to have shaped Nigeria’s first wave of AI-ready data centers in Lagos and Abuja.

A senior official of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) stated that Aramide’s contributions had allowed Nigeria to leapfrog infrastructure gaps by relying on globally tested principles.

Industry analysts noted that his innovations—including lossless Ethernet fabrics, automated configuration management, and hybrid cloud interoperability—were already influencing hospital diagnostics powered by machine learning, fintech fraud detection systems, and real-time weather forecasting tools for farmers.

Aramide was quoted as saying that automation should not be viewed as replacing people but as freeing human talent to focus on innovation. He was also said to have emphasized the importance of resilient, self-healing networks that could adjust to local challenges such as power instability and infrastructure stress.

Global projections have shown that AI could contribute over \$15 trillion to the world economy by 2030. Observers remarked that Nigeria, through the influence of experts like Aramide, was determined not just to remain a consumer of technology but to emerge as a producer of knowledge and standards that would shape the AI economy.