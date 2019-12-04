Gov Ishaku constitutes Cabinet

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has sworn in 23 Commissioner nominees six months after assuming office as governor of the state for a second term.

He also swore in 12 permanent secretaries and the new Head of Service, Suzy Nathan.

The 23 Commissioner designate who were picked from the 16 local government areas of the state, were on Tuesday screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

They are however waiting to be assigned portfolios.

Ishaku while congratulating them on their deserved selection and confirmation, urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bare on assuming office.

He also warned them against using their office for personal aggrandizement.

He advised them to key into his developmental agenda for the state, and also make themselves accessible to members of the public to get feedback.

He further appealed to citizens of the state to be custodians of peace and avoid all forms of provocation that can lead to needless conflict.

He assured that his administration would complete all projects initiated from his first tenure.

Some former Commissioners who made the Commissioners’ list include, David Ishaya, Johhannes Jigem, Gambo Ndafor among others.

Vanguard