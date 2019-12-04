Breaking News
Gov. Emmanuel’s father dies at 90

Governor Emmanuel Udom, of Akwa Ibom state

BY Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has lost his father, the Late elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

A statement from the government House and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Uyo said the late Emmanuel Nkanang died on Sunday, December I, 2019 at the age of 90 years.

“Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has lost his Father, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang. The sad event occurred on Sunday, December 1st 2019. He was aged Ninety (90) years.

“According to a family source, after due clearance from the Head of the Family, Pastor Edo Ekim ( the Father of the celebrity and Nollywood actress, Ini Edo) , the first Son of the departed Patriarch, Mr. Gabriel Nkanang (Jr.) was authorized to make public the demise of the late Patriarch.

“Burial arrangement according to family sources will be announced in due course”, it simply stated.

