Ganduje to execute multi billion Naira health projects in four new Emirates

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N2,543,819, 588.67 for the construction and upgrading of the health facilities in the headquarters of the four newly created Emirates in the state.

The project in the health facilities to take place in Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye will include the construction of accident and maternity wards, 22-bed medical wards, Eye Centre, ENT clinic, dental clinic, Physiotherapy unit, roads among other facilities.

This was made known on Monday by the Kano Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting.

The commissioner also announced that the council has given approval for the award of contract for the equipping and furnishing of the upcoming state Cancer Centre at the total cost of N4, 238, 855, 671.91 billion with aim of improving healthcare delivery in the state.

It would be recalled that the creation of the Emirates out of the former Kano Emirate has raised a lot of row that has led to the intervention of a high powered delegation after the Kano State government had legalised the creation of the Emirates and a High court in the state had thrown out a case challenging the creation of the Emirates on technical grounds.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had stated that one of the reasons for the creation of the Emirates was to upgrade the health and education sectors for the benefit of the growing population thereby expanding development of the state. He had also declared that the Emirates have come to stay.

