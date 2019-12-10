Breaking News
FIRS: Buhari seeks Senate confirmation for Nami, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Mohammad Nami as the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.
President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read the letter on Tuesday from President Buhari during plenary.
With the letter and if confirmed, Nami will be replacing Babatunde Fowler.
President Buhari has also written the Senate, seeking for the screening and confirmation of Edward Adamu as Chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.
