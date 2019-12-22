FG seeks Akwa-Ibom support on nuclear power plant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Nuclear Power Plant: The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) has begun awareness and enlightenment campaign on nuclear energy power project in Oku Iboku community in Itu Local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The awareness campaign has the theme “Sustainable and Reliable Energy for Economic Growth.”

In his remarks, the Project Manager, Nigeria Nuclear Power Prof. Matthew Agu, said that there were numerous benefits of nuclear power plant in a locality, adding that nuclear energy was friendly, safe and cheapest than thermal and solar.

“The Nuclear Power Energy industry plays an important role in the social-economic growth of the country.

“This ranges from job creation, provision of basic amenities to generation of substantial domestic economic value in electricity sales and revenue.

“A recent analysis has found that nuclear power plants create some of the largest economic benefits compared to other electric generating technologies due to their size and number of workers needed for the operation of the plants.

“Operation of nuclear plant requires 800 to 1, 200 direct permanent jobs per reactor,” Agu said.

In a paper presented by Prof. Okon Ansa, on behalf of Itu Concerned Patriot, the concern of the people was problems of safe storage of waste material.

Ansa said that in case of accident in nuclear plant, the country has no ability to manage the emergency crisis that may emanate from the nuclear plant.

He added that the establishment of nuclear plant would pose threat to national security because the nuclear plant materials could enter wrong hands even as it would hinder the livelihood of the people which is fishing and farming.

“Notwithstanding the numerous advantages of generating power from a nuclear plant as canvassed by NAEC in this enlightenment campaign.

“We feel very strongly and professionally that it will be counterproductive to site such a plant in the State in view of the aforementioned issues.

“It is necessary to note that no matter the correctness of technical, economic and legal considerations in the sitting of any project.

“The granting of social license (acceptance) by the people is paramount for project sustainability.

“We strongly believe that we are speaking the minds of Akwa Ibom citizens in this submission and posterity will exonerate us from blame for the negative consequences of any inadvertent nuclear disaster,” Ansa said.

Executive Chairman of Itu Local Government Council, Mr Etetim Onuk, expressed deep concerns and fears over the proposed siting of a nuclear energy power project in Oku Iboku Community, by the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

“Without sounding immodest, let me state emphatically that from the conception of this idea to site a nuclear plant in some parts of Itu Local Government Area, the elders, stakeholders, traditional ruler and the political class had risen in unison to oppose it.

“As we all know, Akwa Ibom State is a major oil and gas producing community, as such the Federal Government should be thinking of establishing refineries and gas turbines, instead of introducing anti-people projects,” Onuk said.

