Eye centre performs 900 operations in 12 months



Mr Yunusa Zarumai, the Chief Nursing Officer at the Eye Centre, General Hospital, Minna, says no fewer than 900 patients underwent minor and major surgeries at the centre from January to December 2019.

Zara mai, an Ophthalmic Nurse, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday that Niger residents and some other Nigerians were taking advantage of the eye centre to treat their ailments.

The nursing officer attributed the high number of surgeries to the awareness created by the centre.

He explained that “on clinic days, which are Mondays and Wednesdays, we usually receive not less than 160 patients who come here to access our services.

“Patients from neighbouring states also prefer this centre because of the milestones we have achieved in successful operations and quality eye treatment and care.”

According to him, the eye centre carries out different eye operations on about 75 patients monthly.

He said that the cases treated at the centre successfully included cataract, globe rupture and corneal laceration.

He added that the centre helped patients to replace damaged eyes with enucleation, noting that though the replaced eyes were synthetic, it helped to curb the stigma some visually impaired patients faced from the public.

Zarumai said that though no artificial eyes had been produced by the centre, but it had fixed over 50 artificial eyes for patients who bought them from elsewhere.

He urged residents and citizens to avail themselves of the services of the centre by ensuring regular checks.

