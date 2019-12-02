Enyimba fall 2-0 in opening CAF Confed Cup fixture

Enyimba

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday went down to a 2-0 defeat against Moroccan side, Hassania Agadir in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash at the Stade Al Inbiaâte.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karim El Berkaoui opened scoring for the home team in the 14th minute, while Senegalese forward Malick Cisse added the second five minutes later.

Enyimba battled hard to get back into the game but were unable to breach the hosts’ defence.

In the other Group D game, San Pedro of Cote d’l voire were held to a 0-0 at home by Algerian club, Paradou A.C.

The Aba-based club side will host San Pedro at the Enyimba International Stadium on Dec. 8 in a Matchday two encounter.

CAF Confederation Cup matchday one results Sunday:

Group A

At Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu Rangers (NGR) 1 (Olawoyin 29) Pyramids (EGY) 3 (Farouk 55-pen, Layouni 86, Attia 89-pen)

At Nouakchott

Nouadhibou (MTN) 2 (Bagili 46, El Welly 55) Al Masry (EGY) 3 (Amutu 21, 63, El Eraky 90+1)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Pyramids 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Masry 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Nouadhibou 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Enugu 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Fixtures

Dec 8: Masry v Enugu, Pyramids v Nouadhibou

Group B

At Kinshasa

Daring Club Motema Pembe (COD) 1 (Kolawole 78) Zanaco (ZAM) 1 (Souleymanou 25)

At Berkane, Morocco

Renaissance Berkane (MAR) 3 (Krouch 26, Laachir 32, Ouattara 86) ESAE (BEN) 0

Standings

Berkane 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Zanaco 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Pembe 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

ESAE 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Fixtures

Dec 8: ESAE v Pembe, Zanaco v Berkane

Group C

At Soweto, South Africa

Bidvest Wits (RSA) 0 Horoya (GUI) 0

At Cairo

Al Nasr (LBA) 1 (Almaryami 68-pen) Djoliba (MLI) 1 (Bah 52)

Note: match moved from Benghazi for security reasons

Standings

Djoliba 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nasr 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Horoya 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Wits 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Fixtures

Dec 8: Djoliba v Wits, Horoya v Nasr

Group D

At San Pedro, Ivory Coast

San Pedro (CIV) 0 Paradou (ALG) 0

At Agadir, Morocco

Hassania Agadir (MAR) 2 (El Berkaoui 14, Cisse 19) Enyimba (NGR) 0

Standings

Agadir 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Paradou 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Pedro 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Enyimba 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Fixtures

Dec 8: Enyimba v Pedro, Paradou v Agadir

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals