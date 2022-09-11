By Jacob Ajom

A brace by Wasiu Jimoh has given Kwara United a 3-0 first half lead over Douanes of Niger Republic in one of the preliminary matches of the CAF Confederation Cup matches being played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan stadium, in Lagos.

Kwara who chose Lagos as their home ground began the match on the front foot, dominating the early proceedings with crisp passes and purposeful play.

Their dominance soon paid off when a shot from the right spilled off the Nigerien goalkeeper and Samson Paul had a simple tap in for the host’s opener in the 5th minute.

Jimoh scored from the spot in the 16th minute to double Kwara United score. His second and Kwara ‘s third was a blistering shot after a beautiful combination with his team mates in the 41st minute.

With Governor Abdulrazk Abdulrhaman in the stands, the home team look good to claim the maximum points.

RELATED NEWS