Enyimba, Remo Stars anticipate opponents as CAF announces draws Tuesday

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the draws of the inter-club cup competitions, Champions League, and Confederation Cups for the 2023–2024 season will take place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The body announced that 54 clubs from 42 Member Associations will take part in this season’s CAF Champions League, while 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba FC and Remo Stars, who were the Winners and Runners-up of the 2023 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) Super-Six playoffs, will represent Nigeria at the CAF Champions League.

FA Cup winners Bendel Insurance and Rivers United of Port Harcourt, who finished third in the playoffs, will play in the Confederation Cup.

The qualifying round for the Champions League is expected to take place between August 18 and 26, 2023. The competition proper will run from 24 November 2023 to 26 May 2024.

On the other hand, the qualifying rounds for the Confederation Cup will kick off between August 20 and October 1, 2023. The competition will run between 26 November 2023 to 17 May 2024.

The draw will take place at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, by 11 a.m. Nigerian time.