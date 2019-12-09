EFCC seized N643.9m, secured 22 convictions in Kano – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday that its Kano Zonal office seized N643.9 million this year.

The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this during the commemoration of the 2019 International Anti- Corruption Day in Kano.

Magu, who was represented by the Kano Zonal Head of the EFCC, Akaninyene Eziman, said the commission has also recovered $706,800, 2,800 Yen and also 294,950 in Saudi currency.

According to him, the Kano zonal office also received 495 petitions this year out of which 325 were signed and 100 cases in court.

The Commission, he added secured the conviction of 22 persons in the outgoing year.

“In the Kano office of the commission, from January to date, we have filed over 100 criminal cases in various courts across the Northwest geopolitical zone of the country and beyond, out of which 22 convictions were successfully secured.

”In the area of Cybercrime, the commission has actively been on the trail of all suspected internet fraudsters, with almost daily arrests and prosecution,” he said.

The EFCC chief further reiterated the need for Nigerians to support the Commission to break the chain of corruption in the country and urged them to come on “board the fast-moving train of anti-graft crusade.”

Magu added: “The fight against corruption is a collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of the woods, therefore, we must resolve like never before to expose any unpatriotic deed that can further drag Nigeria into disrepute.” (NAN)

