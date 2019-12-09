Breaking News
Ecobank CEO counsels students, youths on savings

MANAGING Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has called on students and youths to imbibe the habit of saving, stressing that it would make them financially responsible and stable.

Akinwuntan made this submission during a lecture to mark this year’s World Savings Day at  Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School, Minna, Niger State.

Represented by the Zonal Head of Operation, North Central, Mr. Sadiq Adeyemi, Akinwuntan described savings as money set aside for future use rather than spending it immediately, adding that it is also income earned that is not spent.

“I urge you to give priority to saving a portion of funds that come your way. This should be deliberate and intentional. Savings will create room for your financial independence, and it will enable you to handle emergency situation, pay for accommodation, education, self development, retirement and vocational lifestyle, while also ensuring a guaranteed future”, he said.

