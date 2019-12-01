EAD: Why we are deploying satellite imagery, NPC explains

The National Population Commission, NPC, says it is deploying High Resolution Satellite Imagery for the Enumeration Area Demarcation, EAD, to ensure that no area is left un-demarcated or place duplicated as well as to detect human errors and prevent manipulations.

The Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission, NPC, Delta State, Sir Richard Odibo, who gave the explanation in Warri, Sunday December 1, during a stakeholders’ meeting for the 9A Phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation, EAD, noted: “The methodology adopted will not allow for the creation of imaginary EAs and any attempt to include non-existent households and buildings in the EAs, will be detected through satellite imagery and quality assurance unit.”

Sir Odibo, who was represented by Mr. Daniel Tadafe, disclosed that at the end of the EAD Phase 9A, the NPC would have successfully demarcated five local government areas in Delta State and the remaining 20 local government areas, “will be covered under the subsequent phases of the EAD.”

He explained: “EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons or persons living in the country and its outcomes will not in any way determine the population of any community, local government or state.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in its keynote remarks, through the Electoral Officer In-Charge of Warri South Local Government Area, Mr. Uche Ezechukwu, explained that the commission was in partnership with the National Population Commission, in the area of information sharing and technicalities.

According to Mr. Ezechukwu, Registration Area Demarcation, is ongoing alongside the EAD, so as to establish the existing 12 Registration Areas, RAs in Warri South, with a view to identifying the boundaries.

Mr. Ezechukwu explained that the essence was preparatory towards eventual, “new RAs, PUs, if need be,” saying INEC is aware that there were migration in the Warri Area, which may have made some eligible voters disenfranchised during the last elections.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi, noted that his administration was able to reach out to critical stakeholders in the resolve to provide the necessary support for NPC to succeed in its assignment, promising similar support for INEC in carrying out its statutory review of RAs.

Dr. Tidi, emphasized that rural-urban and urban-rural migration, make demarcation very critical at this point in time.

The Delta State Director of NPC, Comrade Sunday Ezeana, Chief Olivia Agbajoh, who represented the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, President-General of Okere –Urhobo Kingdom Warri, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, Chief Roland Oritsejafor and Pastor Aje Adarokanren, who represented Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, were among prominent Deltans that spoke during the stakeholders’ meeting, which also served as closing ceremony for the training of the Supervisors/Demarcators.

