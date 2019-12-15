Breaking News
Dolapo Fasawe: Project ‘noiseless Lagos’

Interview

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Her enthusiasm, intelligence  and  energy  could  leave  you  lost  in  admiration.  The  General  Manager,  Lagos  Sate  Environmental  Protection  Agency,  LASEPA,  Dr  Dolapo  Fasawe,  is  one  fascinating  woman  truly  fit  for  the  herculean  job  of  regulating  and  improving  Africa’s  largest  city’s  environment—Lagos  State;  one  popular  for  its  complex  environmental  issues  ranging  from  noise  to  air  and  water  pollution.

A  public  health  practitioner  who  holds  a  MBBS  degree  from  the  Obafemi  Awolowo  University,  Ile-Ife,  and  graduated  on  honours  roll  from  College  of  Medicine  Obafemi  Awolowo  University  Teaching  Hospital  Ile-  Ife  in  1999,  she  also  has  in  her  kitty  a  master’s  degree  in  public  health  from  the  Lagos  State  University  College  of  Medicine  and  a  diploma  in  International  Health  Consultancy  from  the  Liverpool  School  of  Tropical  Medicine.  Fasawe  is  the  first  woman  to  have  ever  headed  LASEPA  in  its  23  years  of  existence.  AMAZON  was  with  her.

How  has  it  been  since  you  resumed  office?

I  resumed  officially  September  2nd,  2019;  that’s  exactly  three  months.  Exciting  and  challenging  would  both  be  understatements.  It  is  exciting  because  we  are  getting  results  in  spite  of  all  our  challenges.  I  am  grateful  we  have  a  leader  who  is  supportive;  Governor  Babajide  Sanwo-Olu  is  an  advocate  for  the  environment.

Our  Commissioner,  Mr  Tunji  Bello,  is  actively  fighting  for  the  environment  as  well.  What  has  been  lacking  in  the  past  is  passion.  When  you  have  passionate  leaders,  the  difficulties  and  challenges  become  easy  to  surmount.  LASEPA  has  been  very  lucky  because  environment  is  one  of  the  pillars  in  the  mandate  of  this  government  and  the  governor  is  not  joking  with  it  at  all.  We  also  have  a  strong  partnership  with  the  Lagos  Waste  Management  Authority,  LAWMA,  whose  MD/CEO,  Dr  Muyiwa  Gbadegesin,  I  am  having  a  meeting  with  today.

Many  do  not  understand  the  statutory  functions  of  LASEPA…

LASEPA  is  Lagos  State  Environmental  Protection  Agency.  The  duty  of  LASEPA  is  to  ensure  human  beings  are  protected  from  the  environment  and  the  environment  is  protected  from  human  beings.  We  are  talking  about  air,  water  and  land,  which  can  affect  human  beings  and  animals.  I’ll  give  examples.  A  drop  of  oil  from  a  tanker’s  broken  tube  can  contaminate  2,000  tonnes  of  water.  Gases  from  construction  and  articulate  matters  can  cause  cancers.

They  also  emit  greenhouse  gases  that  damage  the  environment  as  well  its  inhabitants.  Everything  we  eat  comes  from  land.  So,  if  we  have  a  piece  of  land  polluted  with  toxic  chemicals  or  oil,  agriculture  cannot  flourish,  the  natural  ecosystem  is  disturbed  and  even  the  water  under  the  ground  is  poisoned.  So,  oil  pipeline  vandals  should  know  they  are  not  only  stealing  money  but  also  stealing  human  lives.

Also,  global  warming  is  real  and  we  are  here  to  reduce  the  rate  of  this  warming  ;  and  if  possible,  repair  the  damage  done  by  mankind.  By  now,  we  should  be  in  harmattan  but  human  activities  such  as  indiscriminately  meddling  with  the  environment,  releasing  greenhouse  gases  and  increased  carbon  footprints,  are  destroying  the  earth.  The  evidences  are  here—  flood  worldwide,  drought  in  some  places,  extreme  heat  and  temperature.

Talking  about  air  pollution,  how  do  you  plan  to  address  smoking  in  public  places  which  is  killing  non-smokers?

Section  199  of  the  Lagos  State  laws  has  a  sub-section  against  smoking  in  public  places.  As  an  environmental  protection  agency,  the  onus  is  on  us  to  prevent  all  forms  of  air  pollution.  LASEPA  laws  clearly  state  around  sub-section  167  that  in  every  commercial  or  entertainment  area  where  a  group  of  people  are  gathered,  there  should  be  designated  smoking  spots  while  the  rest  of  the  area  is  ‘no-smoking’.

Building  engineers  and  architects  should  know  how  to  pick  out  the  smoking  section  so  that  those  in  the  non-smoking  spots  are  not  disturbed.  But  we  realise  that  a  lot  of  people  take  this  law  for  granted  due  to  lack  of  enforcement.  But  also,  I  see  a  little  problem—a  lot  of  people  are  not  aware  of  these  laws  and  if  we  start  to  arrest  every  law  breaker,  the  prisons  cannot  contain  them.  So,  what  we  are  planning  to  do  is  orient  people  on  their  fundamental  human  rights  to  smoke  or  to  choose  not  to  smell  smoke  since  smoking  is  bad  for  the  health.

We  are  about  to  start  a  big  advocacy  campaign  because  people  have  to  know  before  we  start  enforcement.

I  also  need  to  say  that  part  of  our  activities  in  regulating  entertainment  houses  is  to  ensure  they  have  visible  ‘no-smoking’  signboards  and  smoking  areas.

Talking  about  global  warming,  are  we  doing  enough  as  individuals  to  address  the  situation?

The  most  difficult  thing  to  tweak  is  an  adult  who  has  a  set  mind.  It  will  be  difficult  for  us  to  understand  that  every  drop  of  water  from  our  tap  is  contributing  to  global  warming;  so  we  shouldn’t  waste  water.  It  is  difficult  to  understand  that  you  have  to  reuse  your  water  bottle  over  and  over  when  you  are  rich  and  comfortable  because  you  believe  you  can  afford  to  throw  away  the  bottle  and  buy  another  fresh  bottle  of  water.  This  is  not  only  a  Nigerian  situation;  it  is  worldwide.  I  agree  with  you  that  people  are  not  jumping  on  the  climate  action  in  spite  of  the  Montreal  Protocol,  the  Kigali  Protocol  and  the  Paris  Protocol.  At  the  last  United  Nations  General  Assembly,  our  president  gave  a  very  intelligent  paper  on  his  determination  to  tackle  climate  change  too.

You  know  what?  Climate  and  the  environment  are  the  only  things  everyone  on  earth  has  in  common.  So,  if  they  are  remediating  in  New  York  and  Nigeria  is  still  emitting  carbon  and  greenhouse  gases,  it  will  reach  New  York.  The  good  thing  is  that  this  has  become  a  global,  collective  war  since  there  is  no  boundary  in  the  air.

As  a  state,  our  governor  has  mandated  us  to  incorporate  environmental  protection  into  basic  curriculum.  That  way,  generations  to  come  will  not  have  a  mindset  problem.

We  will  launch  our  advocacy  next  year  so  that  we  can  address  mindsets  and  habits.

Have  you  noticed  that  most  Nigerians  leave  their  homes  daily  without  putting  off  light  bulbs  and  other  electrical  appliances?

For  every  atom  of  energy  we  are  consuming,  not  even  to  mention  wasting,  something  that  should  be  a  natural  resource  balancing  our  ecosystem,  is  suffering  for  it.  I  will  tell  you  how.  Energy  is  artificial.  We  need  to  burn  oil,  burn  gases,  use  a  lot  of  water  in  dams,  use  wind  turbines,  just  to  generate  energy.

And  what  is  the  climate  action  call  saying?  Reduce,  manage  efficiently  and  recycle  energy.  How  do  you  help  ‘reduce’  if  your  electricity  bill  is  constant  every  month?  In  developed  countries,  pay-as-you-go  helped  and  I  am  happy  we  now  have  that  here  in  Nigeria  and  that  people  are  learning  to  reduce  energy  wastage.  But  unfortunately,  we  still  have  a  generation  that  depends  on  power  generators  which,  unfortunately,  are  burning  fuel  and  emitting  greenhouse  gases.

In  essence,  my  message  is:  charity  begins  at  home.  For  every  light  bulb  you  leave  on  unnecessarily,  you  are  damaging  the  earth,  emitting  greenhouse  gases  and  damaging  the  habitats  of  future  generations.  I  cannot  explain  this  in  a  simpler  way.

Where  do  you  see  LASEPA  in  six  months?

Right  now,  my  project,  which  is  time-bound,  is  “Less  Noise,  More  Sense”  and  we  have  a  ‘Noiseless  Lagos’  hashtag  on  our  social  media  handles  to  promote  this  campaign.  We  are  hopeful  that  in  six  months,  every  church,  mosque,  entertainment  house,  infotainment  house,  guesthouses  and  hotels  using  external  speakers  and  public  address  systems  would  have  caught  the  drive.  Otherwise,  we  will  seal  them  up.  Domestic  homes  are  not  left  out.  Noise  pollution  has  become  endemic  in  Lagos  State  but  we  can  regulate  sounds  so  they  don’t  become  noise.

We  understand  that  urbanisation  comes  with  noise  and  night  life.  We  want  these  but  within  a  stipulated  standard  that  is  safe  to  the  environment  and  mankind.  Even  indiscriminate  use  of  horns  is  no  longer  acceptable  and  we  will  go  after  offenders.

